Son Heung-min Returns as National Team Faces Kuwait, Palestine in World Cup Qualifiers

Photo : YONHAP News

The men’s national football team is set to face Kuwait and Palestine in mid-November in the third round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with the return of captain Son Heung-min, who sat out matches in October due to a hamstring injury.Head coach Hong Myung-bo announced the 26-member roster on Monday, including the Tottenham Hotspur captain, after he assisted in the Spurs’ 4-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, his first match back since October 19.Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan, who suffered an ankle injury while playing against Jordan in last month’s qualifier, has been excluded from this month’s roster.The head coach selected four players with no senior-level international experience, Gwangju FC goalkeeper Kim Kyeong-min, Pohang Steelers defender Lee Tae-seok, Gimcheon Sangmu FC midfielder Kim Bong-soo and Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju.The qualifying match between the national team and Kuwait is scheduled to take place in Kuwait City on November 14, while the second match against Palestine is set for Amman on November 19.South Korea is leading Group B with ten points on three wins and a draw.