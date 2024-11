Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT), several companies have been caught illegally distributing medications to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder(ADHD) and posting misleading advertisements for the pills.According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Monday, an intensive inspection conducted from October 15 to 25 found many ads targeting students preparing for the CSAT.The inspection uncovered 83 misleading ads and 711 posts concerning the illegal distribution or sale of ADHD medications.The ministry examined 300 open-market websites and found 37 ads in which the medications were marketed as health supplements and 33 ads with false or exaggerated claims suggesting the pills could improve concentration.The illegal distribution and sales posts were for products not approved in South Korea.