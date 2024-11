Photo : YONHAP News

A new online labor union welcomes all members, regardless of occupation or industry, including job seekers who are not currently employed.The civic group Workplace Gapjil 119 announced the union’s launch Monday, saying it is based on an internet community and anyone can participate.The group said it created the online union in response to South Korea’s low union membership rate, which stood at just 13-point-one percent at the end of 2022.It pointed to the difficulties that freelancers and workers at small companies face in joining labor unions.Anyone can join anonymously by submitting an application form and paying a monthly membership fee of at least five thousand won, or about three U.S. dollars and 65 cents.The union shares legal information and provides labor counseling so members are better equipped to fight harassment and abuses of power in the workplace.