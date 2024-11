Photo : YONHAP News

Tuesday is set to see cold weather as temperatures drop sharply with strong, cold winds blowing from Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that morning lows will stand between two and eleven degrees Celsius on Tuesday, down seven to 13 degrees from Monday.Afternoon highs will be three to eight degrees lower than Monday to range between 13 and 20 degrees, including 14 degrees in Seoul.The eastern coastal regions of Gangwon Province are set to see between five and 20 millimeters of rain from Monday evening to Tuesday while the northeastern, mountainous and eastern coastal areas of North Gyeongsang Province will witness five to ten millimeters of rain.