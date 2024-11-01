Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visa Exemption for S. Korean Visitors to China

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says China’s decision to grant visa-free entry to South Korean travelers can be expected to help revitalize human exchanges between the two countries.A ministry official issued the comments Monday after saying the government worked closely with the Chinese government to promote such exchanges.On Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that travelers with passports from South Korea, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco or Liechtenstein can enter China without a visa for up to 15 days for business or personal reasons.The temporary visa-free entry program starts this coming Friday and ends December 31.This is the first time China has included South Korea in its visa-free entry program on a trial basis.Observers say China is hoping to create friendly relations with South Korea in anticipation of expanded cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo after the U.S. presidential election.They also say China wants to hold in check the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.