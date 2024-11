Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea AeroSpace Administration and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute are set to proceed with the development of a lunar module after signing an agreement on the second phase of the nation’s moon exploration project.According to the state agency on Monday, some 530 billion won, or around 386 million U.S. dollars, will be injected in the next ten years for the development of the lunar landing vehicle to be sent to the moon by 2032.The project’s goal is to obtain moon surface exploration capabilities through soft landing demonstrations and scientific and technological executions.Development of the necessary payload will proceed separately.The payload required for the lunar landing mission will be determined through a planning study along with the landing site.