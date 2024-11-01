Gov't Delegation Returns Home after NATO/EU Briefing on N. Korean Troop Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

A government delegation returned home on Monday after briefing NATO and the EU on North Korea's troop deployment to Russia and discussing the matter with officials in Ukraine.The delegation, led by National Intelligence Service(NIS) First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, visited the NATO and EU headquarters in Brussels last Monday and Tuesday before heading to Ukraine to discuss ways to respond to North Korea’s troop deployment.The delegation is likely to have held extensive talks with Ukrainian officials on ways for South Korea to send to Ukraine an observation or monitoring group to determine the movements of the deployed North Korean troops.Last Friday during a parliamentary inspection of government agencies, Director of National Security Shin Won-sik had said he believes there is a need to send a team to Ukraine to observe and analyze developments regarding the North Korean troops. The team may also take part in the questioning of detained North Korean soldiers.Based on the delegation’s briefing of its trip, the government is set to actively review ways to analyze battlefield situations by sending to Ukraine NIS or military personnel or ways to interrogate North Korean troops.