KBS Poll: 72% of S. Koreans Consider Yoon’s Martial Law Decree Unconstitutional

Written: 2025-01-02 08:36:33Updated: 2025-01-02 14:45:28

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS poll finds that more than 70 percent of South Koreans consider President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree unconstitutional and believe he committed a serious crime.

According to the KBS survey of one-thousand adults, conducted by Hankook Research ahead of the New Year’s holiday, 72 percent viewed the president’s decision to impose martial law as unconstitutional and a serious crime, while 24 percent viewed it as a constitutional exercise of presidential power. 

As for the parliamentary passage of a motion to impeach Yoon, 73 percent said it was a good decision while 25 percent said it was a bad decision.

Sixty-nine percent of the respondents said the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment, while 26 percent said the court should reject it. 

Forty-two percent said they support the main opposition Democratic Party, while 24 percent said they support the ruling People Power Party.

The survey, conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
