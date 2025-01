Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to “fight to the end” to protect the country in a message to his supporters on Wednesday.According to Yoon’s lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon, Yoon delivered the message to a group of supporters who gathered in front of the presidential residence on New Year’s Day to oppose Yoon’s impeachment.In the one-page message, delivered around 7:30 p.m., Yoon reportedly said the nation is in danger due to internal and external forces infringing on its sovereignty and the activities of anti-state groups.Yoon expressed his gratitude to his supporters, saying he has been watching their efforts to protect the country’s free democracy and its Constitution via YouTube livestreams.The impeached president added that a free democracy, where every national is the owner of the country, not the government or a political party, will surely prevail, vowing to fight to the end to protect the country along with his supporters.