Authorities will begin to release the belongings of the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash to their families on Thursday, five days after the crash killed 179 people.According to a group of bereaved families, the authorities have nearly finished collecting and sorting the victims’ belongings, which were strewn around the crash site at Muan International Airport.The belongings are expected to be handed over after a verification process.Cellphones and other electronic devices whose ownership is difficult to verify will undergo digital forensics with the consent of the families.The authorities are also handing over the remains of the victims to their families, after work to identify all the bodies was completed Wednesday.As of Wednesday, 76 bodies were ready for handover and 21 had been returned to the families.