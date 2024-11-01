Acting President Warns against Defaming or Ridiculing Crash Victims, Families

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has vowed legal repercussions for anyone who ridicules or defames the victims of the Jeju Air plane crash or their families.During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Thursday, the acting president ordered law enforcement authorities to take stern legal action against defamatory behavior.Choi urged people to refrain from any actions that would cause pain to the bereaved families, warning that malicious comments, false information and provocative videos will not be tolerated.The acting president said that as of Wednesday night, the bodies of 24 victims have been placed in funeral halls, adding that the handover of the bodies will be carried out with full respect for the wishes of the families.Choi ordered the welfare ministry and local governments to provide active support for the funeral arrangements, adding that the central government will spare no effort to support the families even after the funerals.