Acting President Urges Public Officials to Work to Restore Stability

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged public officials to make all-out efforts to stabilize state affairs as soon as possible.Choi made the call Thursday during a government ceremony to mark the start of the new year at the government complex in Seoul, saying the nation is in an “unprecedentedly grave situation.”The acting president said that due to changes in the international situation, the nation is witnessing changes in the trade environment as well as the diplomatic and security landscape, and that uncertainties surrounding the domestic political situation are also causing great anxiety and concern among the people.Choi stressed that under the circumstances, the government should make every effort to maintain the country’s security and economy, ensure public safety, and promote social unity and harmony.The acting president also said the nation must strengthen the combined South Korea-U.S. defense posture to deal with North Korea’s nuclear threat and military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.He added that the government will deal promptly with pending issues in diplomacy, trade and security ahead of the launch of the new Trump administration, while closely communicating with the United States and other major nations.