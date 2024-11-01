Opposition Accuses Yoon of Inciting Insurrection, Wants Him Arrested Right Away

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has called for the immediate arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol after the president vowed to fight to the end to protect the country in a message to his supporters.DP floor leader Park Chan-dae made the call during a party policy coordination meeting on Thursday, saying Yoon should be arrested the same day.Park said Yoon’s message to his supporters on Wednesday was intended to instigate an insurrection and mobilize ultra-right-wing forces.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) expressed concerns over possible clashes between camps.PPP senior spokesperson Shin Dong-uk told reporters after an emergency countermeasures meeting of the party that Yoon’s message to his supporters is not a matter that requires an official position from the party.Shin said the party believes that no citizen, including the president, is an exception under the law, while adding that this is a sensitive and delicate time and social unrest must be avoided.