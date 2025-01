Photo : YONHAP News

YouTubers who support President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and others who want him reinstated clashed outside the presidential residence in Seoul on Thursday for the third day.Starting in the early hours, a crowd of protesters camped outside the president’s dwelling in Yongsan District, with one side shouting, “Arrest Yoon!” and the other side chanting, “Detain Lee Jae-myung!”At one point, the YouTubers clashed physically after one crossed the police line and other protesters followed suit.The clash led the police to cordon off the sidewalk in front of the presidential residence, but YouTubers remain in a confrontation with the police.Police have yet to forcibly break up the crowd.