Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) has flatly denied allegations that the country’s military distributed anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets to provoke North Korea.JCS spokesperson Lee Sung-joon said in a briefing Thursday that it is not true the military engaged in such activity, dismissing allegations made Tuesday by main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Boo Seung-chan.Lee said if the South’s military wanted to provoke the enemy’s military, it would have fired toward the North after the North blew up the inter-Korean Gyeongui and Donghae roads in October, when large amounts of debris fell toward the South.Lee stressed that the South’s military carries out activities to protect the South Korean people, not to provoke the enemy.Commenting on suspicions that the military flew a drone over Pyongyang in October, the JCS reiterated that it cannot make any confirmations.