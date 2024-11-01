KBS Poll Shows Most S. Koreans Support Yoon’s Impeachment, Condemn Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A KBS poll has found that more than 70 percent of South Koreans consider President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree unconstitutional and believe he committed a serious crime. A solid majority also supports the parliamentary motion to impeach the president and believes the Constitutional Court should uphold it.Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: According to a KBS survey of one-thousand adults conducted by Hankook Research ahead of the New Year’s holiday, 72 percent said the president’s decision to impose martial law was unconstitutional and that it was a serious crime.However, 24 percent viewed it as a constitutional exercise of his presidential power.Asked about the parliamentary passage of a motion to impeach Yoon, 73 percent said it was a good decision while 25 percent said it was a bad one.Sixty-nine percent of the respondents said the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment and remove Yoon from office, while 26 percent said the court should reject it and reinstate him.Forty-two percent said they support the main opposition Democratic Party, while 24 percent said they support the ruling People Power Party.The survey, conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio news.