KBS Poll Shows Most S. Koreans Support Yoon’s Impeachment, Condemn Martial Law

Anchor: A KBS poll has found that more than 70 percent of South Koreans consider President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree unconstitutional and believe he committed a serious crime. A solid majority also supports the parliamentary motion to impeach the president and believes the Constitutional Court should uphold it.
Bae Joo-yon has more.
Report: According to a KBS survey of one-thousand adults conducted by Hankook Research ahead of the New Year’s holiday, 72 percent said the president’s decision to impose martial law was unconstitutional and that it was a serious crime.
However, 24 percent viewed it as a constitutional exercise of his presidential power.
Asked about the parliamentary passage of a motion to impeach Yoon, 73 percent said it was a good decision while 25 percent said it was a bad one.
Sixty-nine percent of the respondents said the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment and remove Yoon from office, while 26 percent said the court should reject it and reinstate him.
Forty-two percent said they support the main opposition Democratic Party, while 24 percent said they support the ruling People Power Party.
The survey, conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio news.