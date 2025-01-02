Yoon’s Supporters Flock to Presidential Residence as Possible Arrest Looms

Photo : YONHAP News

As investigators and police gear up to execute an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, his supporters continued to flock to his residence on Thursday to protest the move and his impeachment. And after Yoon delivered a message to the crowd, they are vowing to prevent authorities from approaching the compound.Our Koo Heejin has more.Report:[Sound bite: Anti-impeachment protest (in front of presidential residence/Jan. 1, 2025)]“Martial law legal! Impeachment illegal!”President Yoon Suk Yeol’s supporters continued their rally Thursday, holding the national flags of South Korea and the United States and chanting the president’s name in a show of opposition to his impeachment.They are also vowing to block any attempt to arrest Yoon.[Sound bite: Lee Eun-soon - protest participant (female, 49/Korean-English)]“He [Yoon Suk Yeol] is currently suspended from office but he still has authority. I wonder if they have the right to arrest him.”[Sound bite: Han Won-seok - protest participant (male, 77/ Korean-English)]“The Democratic Party is doing this [impeachment] all the time, and they will paralyze this government so that they can get the presidency. So in order to stop that, I am out here.”Yoon’s supporters have been in front of his residence around the clock ever since a Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for the president on Tuesday.Some were even holding up signs saying “Stop the Steal,” raising the possibility of election tampering, and voicing support for Yoon’s December 3 botched martial law decree.In the midst of the rally, Yoon delivered a one-page message to his supporters on Wednesday night in which he said the nation is in danger from internal and external forces infringing on its sovereignty, as well as from the activities of anti-state groups.Yoon also expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying he has been watching their efforts to protect the country’s free democracy and its Constitution via YouTube livestreams.The president, who is embroiled in an impeachment trial, added that a free democracy, where every national is the owner of the country, not the government or a political party, will surely prevail.Across the street, pro-impeachment protesters called for Yoon’s immediate arrest and accused the president of inciting his supporters.Livestreamers, both for and against Yoon, scuffled with police as they tried to approach the residence.The police set up barricades to separate the two sides and strengthened security in case of any clashes.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News.