Photo : YONHAP News

Police are carefully reviewing the legal issues before providing assistance to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) for the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The National Office of Investigation, under the national police agency, delivered the information Thursday in a media announcement, saying it is fully aware of various opinions on the execution of the arrest warrant.The statement appears to have been issued in response to a statement earlier in the day from Yoon’s legal team, which said it would be illegal for the CIO to receive support from the riot police, arguing that the CIO has no authority over the police.Currently, the police are collaborating with the CIO through a joint investigation unit.The police plan to support the execution of the warrant and may deploy riot police.