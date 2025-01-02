Police Forcibly Remove Some 30 Yoon Supporters amid Sit-In near Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

Police forcibly removed some 30 supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol who had staged a sit-in in front of Yoon’s official residence in an attempt to block the execution of a warrant to arrest the president over the December 3 martial law incident.The police deployed a riot squad at 4:37 p.m. Thursday to disperse supporters who had violated the police line and approached the front entrance of the presidential residence in Seoul’s Hannam neighborhood.The officers pulled the demonstrators by their arms and legs after issuing five dispersal orders, as some were sitting or lying in the middle of the road, calling out the president’s name.Yoon’s supporters have been in front of his residence around the clock ever since a Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for the president on Tuesday.Earlier, the police warned that they would issue orders to disperse should protesters occupy the area in front of Yoon’s residence, in accordance with the Assembly and Demonstration Act and the Road Traffic Act.