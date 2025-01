Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the deadly Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport issued a travel ban against the airline chief and another company official.The Jeonnam Provincial Police on Thursday issued the ban against Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae and another unidentified official.The police reportedly consider Kim as a key witness in their probe into allegations of causing death or injury by occupational and gross negligence in the fatal crash that killed 179 people and injured two others.Earlier in the day, the police raided Muan Airport's control tower and management office to obtain evidence.Following an analysis of the seized items, investigators intend to determine those responsible for the tragic accident.