Yoon's Defense Team Appeals Court-Issued Arrest Warrant over Dec. 3 Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team filed an appeal on the execution of a court-issued warrant to arrest Yoon regarding the December 3 martial law.According to Yoon's legal counsel, the appeal against the warrant for the arrest and a search and seizure at the presidential residence was filed on Thursday at the Seoul Western District Court, citing an alleged violation of the Criminal Procedure Act and the Constitution.Soon after the court's issuance of the warrant on Tuesday, the defense team filed for a Constitutional Court injunction to suspend its validity, as well as the court's adjudication on jurisdictional disputes.The legal team argued that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), which sought the warrant, has no authority to investigate treason cases.It accused the court of infringing upon the president's rights to defend the Constitution and declare martial law by issuing the warrant over charges of treason.Yoon's lawyers also filed for a separate adjudication regarding the warrant stipulating exemption of clauses in the Criminal Procedure Act that ban a search without consent of locations involving military secrets and seizure without consent of items involving confidentiality as a matter of duty.