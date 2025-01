Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) began to execute an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law attempt in early December.Investigators from the CIO arrived in front of the presidential residence in Seoul from the CIO office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, around 7:30 a.m. Friday.The CIO officials plan to arrest Yoon with assistance from the nation’s police agency, which is participating in a joint team to investigate the martial law case.The police deployed about 27-hundred riot police officers around the presidential residence to help the CIO execute the warrant.The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant Tuesday, with Yoon suspected of abusing his power and leading an insurrection by imposing martial law.He is the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest.