Photo : YONHAP News

The police have deployed a large number of personnel to support the anti-corruption agency’s efforts to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over last month’s short-lived martial law incident.The Korean National Police Agency said Friday that it has deployed 45 riot police units, totaling around 27-hundred officers, from the Seoul Metropolitan Police near the presidential residence in Seoul for the execution of the arrest warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).The police said 135 riot police buses are on standby at the site in case of an emergency.Hundreds of Yoon’s supporters are continuing a rally near the presidential residence and vowing to block Yoon’s arrest.Currently, traffic is restricted on Hannam-daero, a road leading to the presidential residence, and a barricade of riot police buses has been set up in front of and across the street from the presidential residence.