Photo : YONHAP News

The police are continuing their search of Muan International Airport for a second day on Friday as part of their investigation into the Jeju Air plane crash, which killed 179 people on Sunday.Investigators from South Jeolla Province’s regional police agency were securing materials from the airport’s offices Friday morning.The search operation at the airport started at 9 a.m. the previous day.Police also raided the Busan Regional Office of Aviation and the office of Jeju Air in Seoul on Thursday morning, wrapping up their work at 2 p.m. in Busan and 7 p.m. in Seoul.The police are working to secure surveillance camera footage from locations near the runway, as well as records documenting how the ill-fated plane and airport facilities were run and maintained.