Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to take legal action over the ongoing attempt by the state anti-corruption body to arrest the president.Yun Gap-geun said Friday that the warrant is illegal and invalid, making its execution unlawful, as investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) attempted to arrest Yoon at the presidential residence.Pledging legal action and accusing the investigators of breaking the law, the lawyer said procedures to challenge the warrant are underway at the Constitutional Court and a district court.The president’s defense team has said the CIO lacks the legal authority to investigate treason cases, making both the arrest warrant and a related search warrant illegal.The defense team filed for injunctions with the Constitutional Court and the Seoul Western District Court earlier this week in an effort to suspend the warrants.