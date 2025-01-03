Standoff Continues at Presidential Compound as Investigators Try to Arrest Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities are attempting to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol in connection with his botched martial law attempt in early December.Officials with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) entered the presidential compound when the gate opened around 8 a.m. Friday.However, they were confronted by members of the Presidential Security Service(PSS) before reaching Yoon’s residence, according to sources.CIO officials presented the arrest warrant to PSS chief Park Chong-jun around 10:10 a.m. but he denied access to the residence, citing presidential security regulations.About 80 officials from the CIO and the police are said to remain in the presidential compound as of Friday morning, and the standoff continues.A PSS official said earlier on Friday that the secret service only provides protection for the president in compliance with the law.The police have deployed 27-hundred personnel near the presidential residence to maintain order and prevent clashes among protesters.A Seoul court issued the arrest warrant for Yoon on Tuesday, specifying the allegation of treason in reference to his failed martial law attempt on December 3.Yoon’s defense team has filed an appeal challenging the warrant, citing violations of the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act.