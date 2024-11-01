Rival Parties at Loggerheads over Moves to Arrest Yoon

Photo : KBS

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to comply with arrest procedures, as investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) attempted to execute an arrest warrant for the president Friday.DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung made the appeal during the party’s Supreme Council meeting, reiterating his earlier statement that all people are equal before the law.DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said Yoon’s prompt arrest is essential and that pretrial detention is also necessary to quell public anxiety and put an end to the national chaos.Park also warned that if the Presidential Security Service obstructs the lawful execution of the warrant, its officials will be punished for obstructing the CIO investigators’ official duties and for being accomplices to treason.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) cautioned against making what it called “unreasonable” attempts to arrest a sitting president.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said in a meeting of the party’s floor leadership that he hopes the president will appear for questioning at an appropriate time and through proper procedures, after consultations between investigative authorities and the presidential office.Kweon repeated the claim that the CIO has no authority to investigate treason cases, urging the agency to step back and hand over the investigation to the police.