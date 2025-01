Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has indicted two top military officials accused of playing key roles in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law move early in December.The prosecution’s special investigation team in charge of the martial law case indicted Army Chief of Staff Park An-su and former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun on Friday, on charges of abuse of authority and playing significant roles in acts of treason.Park was named to lead the martial law command right after Yoon declared martial law on December 3, and the martial law decree banning all political activities was put out under Park’s name.Kwak is accused of deploying troops to the National Assembly on Yoon’s orders to prevent lawmakers from passing a resolution to lift martial law.