Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential chief of staff is said to have denied having any authority to order the Presidential Security Service(PSS) to cooperate with the president’s arrest.According to an official with the presidential office on Friday, presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk may have received a memo from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO), which is attempting to execute an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requesting Chung’s cooperation.But the official said they believe Chung responded that he has no authority to command or oversee the PSS.The CIO tried to execute the arrest warrant Friday morning but failed to accomplish its mission when the PSS denied access to the president’s residence.