Bereaved Families Request Disclosure of Jeju Air Tragedy Victims’ Contacts

Written: 2025-01-03 14:02:56Updated: 2025-01-03 15:26:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The bereaved families of those who died in the Jeju Air disaster have requested access to the victims’ phone and social media contacts to facilitate funeral arrangements.

During a briefing at Muan International Airport on Friday, a representative of the bereaved families said that in many cases, when parents pass away, their children have difficulty reaching their parents’ friends.

They called on the Ministry of Information and Communication to help them retrieve contact information from services such as KakaoTalk.

As of Friday, 107 communication devices, including mobile phones, have been found at the disaster site, but only 24 have been confirmed as belonging to particular victims.

As most mobile phones were severely damaged in the crash, detailed digital forensics are necessary to determine whether any information remains stored on them.

In response, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo said the government task force has discussed the possibility of ensuring that the information can be provided by mobile phone manufacturers and social media companies.
