Rival Camps Clash over Failed Attempt to Arrest President Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has filed a complaint against Presidential Security Service chief Park Chong-jun and presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, accusing them of treason.The DP’s legal committee said in a press release Friday that it filed the complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) after authorities failed to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning over his botched martial law attempt earlier this month.The complaint also accused national security adviser Shin Won-sik, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Joo-hyun and justice minister Park Sung-jae, among others, of committing treason.Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) denounced the CIO for attempting to arrest the president, calling the agency’s move extremely unfair, monopolistic misbehavior.PPP interim chief Kwon Young-se made the remarks Friday during an emergency news conference at the National Assembly, saying it is a relief that the CIO suspended its efforts to arrest Yoon.Kwon said the CIO should not make another attempt and added that the agency had gone shopping for judges who would issue the arrest warrant.