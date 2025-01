Photo : YONHAP News

Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer for President Yoon Suk Yeol, says the state anti-corruption body attempted to use physical force in a restricted military security area.The lawyer made the accusation Friday with regard to the attempt by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) to arrest President Yoon at the presidential residence.He expressed deep regret over the CIO seeking to forcibly execute the arrest warrant by mobilizing riot police and urged the agency to abide by the law when carrying out its duties as a state investigative organization.The lawyer reiterated his earlier statement that the arrest warrant is illegal and invalid as the CIO lacks the legal authority to investigate treason cases.