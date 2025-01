Photo : YONHAP News

Terraforms CEO Kwon Do-hyeong, the key figure in the TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrency crash, could face up to 130 years in prison.The U.S. Department of Justice delivered the information Thursday, local time, in a press release in which it also announced that Kwon appeared in a New York court the same day to face fraud charges.Kwon was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 and has been indicted in the U.S. on nine charges including securities fraud, wire fraud, commodity fraud and conspiracy to manipulate the marketThe U.S. Department of Justice recently added a new charge, conspiracy to commit money laundering.Kwon has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.