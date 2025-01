Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption body says it managed to get close to the presidential residence on Friday but failed to execute its arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol due to a human wall.An official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) told reporters that investigators were able to get within 200 meters of the presidential residence but were stopped by a dozen buses and cars, as well as a human wall comprising some 200 soldiers and security service personnel.According to the official, about 20 CIO officials and some 80 police officers were mobilized for the warrant’s execution.The official said the agency decided to suspend efforts to execute the warrant due to safety concerns, adding that there were scuffles between investigators and the Presidential Security Service.