Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court of Korea will officially begin President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial later this month.Following the second pretrial conference Friday, the court announced that the first hearing will take place at 2 p.m. on January 14 and the second hearing will follow two days later.Yoon was impeached by the opposition-led National Assembly on December 14 over the December 3 martial law incident.If the Constitutional Court upholds the parliamentary decision, Yoon will be permanently removed from office.If not, he will be reinstated.