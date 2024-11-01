Supporters Cheer, Opponents Jeer after Yoon Avoids Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol cheered after the anti-corruption investigation agency halted a five-and-a-half-hour attempt to execute a warrant for his arrest, while those calling for the president’s arrest began an overnight rally.Yoon’s supporters, who had gathered in front of his official residence in Seoul’s Hannam neighborhood since around 7 a.m. Friday, yelled that they won after learning the news at about 1:37 p.m. and called out the president’s name.The number of Yoon supporters was estimated to have grown from 600 at 7 a.m. to eleven-thousand by 1:50 p.m., and one of the organizers said the rally will continue into the night.On the other hand, one of the nation’s umbrella unions, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, began an overnight protest near Seoul’s Hangangjin Station starting Friday afternoon to call for Yoon’s arrest.After an hourslong standoff with the Presidential Security Service, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials expressed regret over Yoon’s attitude and said it will deliberate on its next move.