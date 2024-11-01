Top Diplomats from US, Japan to Visit Soon despite Impeachment Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats from the United States and Japan are expected to visit South Korea soon, providing an opportunity to show that diplomacy is proceeding normally despite the political turmoil amid a presidential impeachment crisis.According to diplomatic sources on Friday, officials in Seoul and Washington are finalizing details of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit on Sunday, which will include a meeting with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.Cho and Blinken are set to assess achievements in bolstering the South Korea-U.S. alliance and trilateral cooperation involving Japan under the Biden administration.They also plan to highlight their view that the same policy direction should continue under the incoming Trump administration.Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is expected to visit Seoul around January 13 for a two-way meeting with Cho.The ministers will likely reaffirm the importance of improving bilateral relations and resolve to ensure that the current political situation in South Korea does not adversely impact activities this year to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of those ties.North Korea’s deployment of troops in support of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine is also expected to be among the discussion topics when Cho meets with both his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of South Korea, Japan and China are reportedly in talks to meet in Japan as early as next month in preparation for a trilateral summit planned for 2025 in Japan.