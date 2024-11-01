KDCA: No. of Patients Suspected of Influenza Reaches Highest Level since 2016

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of patients suspected of having contracted the influenza virus last week reached the highest level since 2016.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) on Friday, a sample monitoring has shown that there were 73-point-nine patients suspected of carrying influenza out of every one-thousand outpatients between December 22 and 28.The latest count is 136 percent higher compared to 31-point-three out of one-thousand between December 15 and 21, and the highest since 86-point-two out of one-thousand reported in 2016.Suspected influenza patients refer to those experiencing sudden fever, cough or sore throat.Influenza was the most prevalent among children between the ages of 13 and 18 at 151-point-three out of one-thousand, followed by those aged between seven and 12 at 137-point-three, and between the 19 and 49 group at 93-point-six.While KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee urged children, pregnant women and seniors aged 65 or older to get vaccinated, the agency also urged the public to adhere to prevention measures, such as washing hands and wearing masks.