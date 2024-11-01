Jeju Air to Reduce Operation of 1,900 Domestic, Int'l Flights

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Air will reduce operation of one-thousand-900 domestic and international flights by March, following a deadly plane crash at Muan International Airport that killed 179 people, while injuring two others.Song Kyung-hoon, head of the airline's management support, said on Friday that the company has begun an administrative process for the planned reduction in cooperation with aviation authorities.The cuts will be centered on the more frequently operated domestic routes, as well as those to Japan and countries in Southeast Asia.Song said the airline's task of priority under the current situation is guaranteeing the safety of flight operation, when asked about the impact on company sales.The head of management said the airline has consulted with bereaved families of the plane crash victims about funeral costs and condolence money, pledging to ensure that the payments are swiftly made.He, however, said talks on separate insurance payment and other support has yet to take place, saying the process is expected to require time.