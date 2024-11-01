Menu Content

Opposition Calls for Yoon’s Immediate Arrest, While Ruling Camp Calls Attempt Unfair

Written: 2025-01-03 18:39:42Updated: 2025-01-03 19:15:58

Photo : YONHAP News

The opposition called for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest on Friday after a failed attempt by the anti-corruption agency to execute an arrest warrant for Yoon in connection with the December 3 martial law incident, while the ruling camp slammed the agency, calling its actions unfair.

DP floor leader Park Chan-dae urged the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) to “keep a stiff upper lip” in seeking the president’s arrest.

Calling Yoon an insurrectionist, the main opposition said the most urgent task in overcoming the national crisis is to promptly apprehend the president.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Kwon Young-se expressed regret, urging the CIO and the police to halt what it called their unreasonable attempts to execute the warrant and other overpowering measures.

PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong accused the judge who issued the warrant of having political motives for specifying exemptions to two clauses in the Criminal Procedure Act.
