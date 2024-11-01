Blinken to Reaffirm Ironclad Alliance with S. Korea during Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to reaffirm the ironclad alliance with South Korea during his visit to the country starting Sunday.In a statement on Friday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken will seek ways the allies can build on critical cooperation on global challenges based on shared values during talks with senior officials in Seoul.The spokesperson said the secretary also intends to discuss how the allies can strengthen key efforts to promote a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, as well as trilateral efforts with Japan.The top diplomat under the outgoing Biden administration is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Monday to assess achievements in bolstering the alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan.Blinken is reportedly looking to pay a courtesy call to Acting President Choi Sang-mok, providing an opportunity to show that diplomacy is proceeding smoothly despite the political turmoil in South Korea amid a presidential impeachment crisis.