Local Gov'ts to Autonomously Decide on Extending Memorial Altar Operation for Muan Crash Victims

Local governments are set to autonomously decide on extending the operation of memorial altars around the country to honor victims of the Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport.At a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, Acting President Choi Sang-mok said hundreds of thousands of citizens paid respects at 105 memorial altars nationwide during the seven-day national mourning period ending Saturday.The acting president urged the transport ministry to prepare a joint memorial ceremony, reflecting the wishes of bereaved families.Choi announced plans to extend a state tax payment period by up to two years and return value added taxes in support of the victims' families.Mobile service carriers will exempt monthly service, cancellation fees and penalty against the victims, while waiving internet service fees for their families for two months.Choi also said the government is conducting a review of safety operations at six airlines operating the same aircraft model as that of the one involved in the crash, which was a Boeing 737-800.