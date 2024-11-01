KBO All-Star Kim Hye-seong Joins Dodgers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean All-Star infielder Kim Hye-seong has clinched a three-year deal worth 12-point-five million U.S. dollars with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a with an option for two additional years that could raise the total to $22 million.Kim's agency announced the agreement on Saturday, saying that Kim decided to join the reigning 2024 World Series champions after receiving offers from several Major League Baseball (MLB) teams, including a five-year, 28 million dollar deal from the Los Angeles Angels.The deal makes Kim the ninth South Korean player to move to the majors via posting.He joins a roster featuring MVPs Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw.Kim has been a standout in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), playing eight seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes.Recognized for his versatility and defensive excellence, he transitioned to second base in 2022 and has won three consecutive Golden Gloves at the position. Last season, he batted .326, with 11 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 30 steals.Kim continues the Dodgers’ legacy of South Korean talent, following stars such as MLB's first South Korean player Park Chan-ho, and Ryu Hyun-jin, who pitched for the Dodgers from 2013 to 2019.