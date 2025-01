Photo : YONHAP News

A fishing boat with 22 people aboard collided with a coastal rock near Gageodo Island in Heuksan-myeon, Sinan County, Jeollanam-do on Saturday morning.At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard operations center received a report that a fishing boat carrying 22 people had collided with a coastal rock.The Coast Guard, along with civilian rescue vessels such as fishing boats, arrived at the scene, where three of its passengers were found in cardiac arrest and rushed to hospitals but were later pronounced dead.The remaining 19 have been rescued, and are not in critical condition.Once the rescue operation is complete, the Coast Guard plans to investigate the exact circumstances of the accident.