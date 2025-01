Photo : YONHAP News

Concerns are on the rise of possible physical confrontation between supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol and his short-lived martial law.There were reports of foul language exchanges between demonstrators on both sides on Wednesday near Yoon's official residence in Seoul's Hannam neighborhood.Police dispatched to the site reportedly had a difficult time restraining those engaged in scuffles.There was even physical altercation on Friday between those protesting an attempt to execute a warrant to arrest Yoon and others calling for his immediate arrest.The situation is exacerbated by YouTubers and livestreamers making incendiary and deriding remarks at the scene in a likely bid to increase hits on their channels.Experts have called for different approaches to resolve the social polarization, such as reforms of the current presidential system and reinforced regulation of social media.