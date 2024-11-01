Presidential Security Chief, Deputy Disregard Police Summons over Blocking Warrant Execution

Photo : YONHAP News

Both the chief and deputy of the Presidential Security Service(PSS) failed to appear for questioning regarding a police investigation into the alleged obstruction of official duties by blocking the execution of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday.In a press notice on Saturday, the presidential security agency said neither its Chief Park Chong-jun nor Vice Chief Kim Sung-hoon can leave their post at this critical time, due to their duties concerning the president's security.PSS said it was in consultation with the police to respond to the investigative agency's summons for questioning of the two officials, regarding the appropriate timing.A special team involving the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) probing the December 3 martial law booked the two officials, following a complaint by the main opposition Democratic Party, accusing the security agency of an unlawful intervention by blocking an attempt to arrest the president.