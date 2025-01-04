Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Refuse Acting Pres's Request to Dispatch Personnel to Support Yoon's Security Team

Written: 2025-01-04 15:02:43Updated: 2025-01-04 16:32:26

Police Refuse Acting Pres's Request to Dispatch Personnel to Support Yoon's Security Team

Photo : YONHAP News

Police refused Acting President Choi Sang-mok's request to dispatch additional security personnel to President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence on Friday during execution of a warrant to arrest him regarding the December 3 martial law.

According to multiple sources within the ruling camp, Acting Police Commissioner General Lee Ho-young refused Choi's request to cooperate with orders from the Presidential Security Service(PSS) Chief Park Chong-jun.

Choi had issued the order upon a request from the presidential office.

An official at the police agency said the acting commissioner general had acted in accordance with the law and principles.
 
The defense ministry said Acting Minister Kim Seon-ho requested the PSS to ensure that a Capital Defense Command unit handling official residence security is not called in to help block the warrant execution.

Police and military units in charge of security around the residence allowed investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) to pass through the outer perimeter and were not involved in the standoff between the CIO and the PSS.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >