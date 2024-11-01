Opposition Bloc Urges Presidential Security to Cooperate in Pres. Yoon's Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

A bloc of six opposition parties urged the Presidential Security Service(PSS) to cooperate in the execution of a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol over the December 3 martial law.At a joint press conference on Saturday, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, the Jinbo Party, the Reform Party, the Basic Income Party and the Social Democratic Party denounced Friday's failed attempt by the anti-corruption probe agency.Accusing the PSS chief and others who blocked the warrant execution of accomplice to treason, the opposition called to dismiss PSS Chief Park Chong-jun and to apprehend him over alleged obstruction of execution of official duty and power abuse.Holding Acting President Choi Sang-mok responsible, the opposition demanded that he take over command of the presidential security agency to execute the warrant.The parties also called on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) seeking the arrest to promptly make another attempt.Amid reports that the police refused the acting president's order to deploy additional security personnel during the warrant execution, the parties said they are looking into relevant facts, suggesting it could be grounds for impeachment.