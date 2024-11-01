Gasoline, Diesel Prices Increase for 12th Straight Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The average prices of gasoline and diesel both increased for the 12th consecutive week.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation’s price information system, Opinet, on Saturday, the average price of a liter of gasoline nationwide rose eight-point-eight won on-week in the last week of December to one-thousand-671 won, or about one U.S. dollar and 13 cents.The average price of diesel rose nine won per liter to one-thousand-516-point-three won.International oil prices increased this week due to continued expectations of China’s economic stimulus measures in the coming year, although the rise was limited by the strong U.S. dollar.Dubai crude, the benchmark for Korean imports, rose one dollar and fifty cents to 75 dollars and 50 cents per barrel.International gasoline prices climbed one dollar and fifty cents to 82 dollars and ten cents, while international diesel prices increased two dollars and thirty cents to 91 dollars and sixty cents.As changes in international oil prices and exchange rates are typically reflected in prices at domestic gas stations with a two to three-week delay, experts predict a steeper rise in gasoline and diesel prices in the next two weeks.