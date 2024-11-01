PPP Floor Leader Slams Impeachment Team for Excluding Treason in Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Motion

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong slammed the parliamentary impeachment team for deciding to exclude treason under criminal law as one of the reasons to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.At an emergency assembly of PPP representatives on Saturday, Kweon said the impeachment motion including treason, which passed parliament with support from 204 lawmakers, cannot be hastly revised by a handful of opposition lawmakers on the team.Urging the opposition to apologize for deriding the public, Kweon said the impeachment motion should be rewritten for another plenary vote.The PPP floor leader claimed that if the team were to exclude reasons under the criminal law, it should also exclude power abuse, obstruction of one's exercise of right and violation of the Martial Law Act.He said exclusion of treason calls for a reconsideration of an impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which also stipulates treason as a reason for his impeachment.